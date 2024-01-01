Sarah Jones
Founder and CEO, Sprii
Figuring Out Your Organization's Culture Conundrum: The How-To
It's the intersection of your people and the work that they do that provides the key to sustainable success, striking the perfect balance between productivity and profitability.
The Human Element: Integrating Technology And Data Into Your Customer Service Model
Yes, having an AI-powered model for shopping recommendations in e-commerce is great. But, CRM is much more than just tech. With surveys and chat-bots such a cliche, here's what sets Sprii apart.
How To Plot A (Better) Business Strategy For When The Region Travels
Worried about a summer slowdown in your e-commerce business? Sprii's Sarah Jones shares some tips.
Mobility Matters: Five Tips For Your Business Venturing Into M-commerce
Just as we got our heads around the abandonment of bricks and mortar malls for online shopping destinations, up pops another digital phenomenon which is demanding our attention: the beast of mobile commerce.
More Money Means More Opportunity: My Startup Got Funded In Dubai, And Now I'm Scaling The Business
Like most entrepreneurs, thoughts of how I could scale my venture was constantly on my mind. How could I grow Mini Exchange into a business that could expand to other markets in an innovative way?
Putting The Right Elements For Mini Exchange: How I Developed My Own MENA E-commerce Portal
Founder Sarah Appleton talks about building an online marketplace for parents to buy and sell new and like-new kids' clothing accessories, fancy dress and school uniform, as well as for brands and retailers to sell their end-of-season items.