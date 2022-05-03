Founder and CEO, Coconut-Media Inc.

Entrepreneur, marketing maven, startup pro, a young global Arabic influencer, and an inspirational female leader- Sarah Refai is known by these names and more. With over half a million followers across her social platforms, two million views on YouTube, and the number-one ranked arabic business podcast in the MENA region (The Secrets of Marketing with Sarah Refai), Sarah Refai is a Canadian-Lebanese serial entrepreneur, trailblazer, and woman of action. She is the founder and CEO of Canada-based Coconut Media Inc. and Dawrati Online, organizations that embody her reputation for fail-proof strategies in e-marketing, brand building, social media, entrepreneurship, and content creation. A passionate marketeer and popular for her “how-to” courses, Sarah has empowered over 10,000 students to launch and scale their online businesses.