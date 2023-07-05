Sarah Trad
Co-Founder, Closed Captions Communications
Sarah Trad is a journalist and the former Editor-in-Chief of tech and business newsletter, Step Feed. She’s curious about the littlest things in life and has nurtured an intimate relationship with words, which brought her to co-found newly launched branding studio, Closed Captions Communications, with her brother, Serge.
Latest
Siblings As Business Partners: The Co-Founders Of Dubai-Based Closed Captions Communications Explain How To Make It Work
Long story short, it's not all about the money, nor is it solely about family- instead, there needs to be a funambulist balance created between those who choose to go down this route.