Sari Hweitat
Co-founder and CEO, Xina AI
Sari Hweitat is the co-founder and CEO of Xina AI, the world’s first Arabic intelligent voice and chat assistant. With over 10 years of entrepreneurial experience in technology and innovation, Sari currently leads Xina’s product development and regional business expansion.
Latest
How Jordan-Based Startup Xina Is Reimagining Customer Service For Arabic Speakers With Artificial Intelligence
Launched in Jordan amid the COVID-19 crisis with an aim to tackle the problem of subpar customer service in the Arabic speaking world, Sari Hweitat and his team saw that the need for an intelligent voice assistant was very evident.