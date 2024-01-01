Satish Gaire

founder and CEO of DirectPay

Satish Gaire is the founder and CEO of DirectPay. He is an internet marketer and entrepreneur, who has founded multiple software companies, and is known for his expertise in sales, startups and SaaS.

Latest

Leadership

Seven Reasons To Use An Internal Hiring Team

There are many that might argue about which operations should remain internal, there's an argument to be made that an internal hiring time can save you a tremendous amount of time and money in the long-term future.

Growth Strategies

15 Regrets Of Those Who Gave Up On Their Dreams

Often times, there are people all around the world that give up on their dreams way too early in life.

