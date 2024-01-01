Serene Touma
Strategic Planning Manager, FP7/Momentum
With a background in PR, digital and social media and content marketing, Serene Touma has a passion for finding new and creative ways to build brands, and is always in relentless pursuit of insight- and outcome-led strategy and execution. She is an objective-driven thinker who is always in search of the most effective big idea. Today, she is part of a growing team of strategic planning managers at FP7/Momentum where she helps big brands tell meaningful stories.
Latest
Marketing
The Advertising Industry Doesn't Need More Data- It Needs More Creativity
Today conversion pixels will tell you exactly which Facebook ad sold exactly which pair of artisan shoes to exactly which 34-year-old female with an interest in artisan handbags.