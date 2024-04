Strategic Planning Manager, FP7/Momentum

With a background in PR, digital and social media and content marketing, Serene Touma has a passion for finding new and creative ways to build brands, and is always in relentless pursuit of insight- and outcome-led strategy and execution. She is an objective-driven thinker who is always in search of the most effective big idea. Today, she is part of a growing team of strategic planning managers at FP7/Momentum where she helps big brands tell meaningful stories.