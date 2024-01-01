Serguei Netessine
Professor of Technology and Operations Management, INSEAD
Serguei Netessine is a Professor of Technology and Operations Management at INSEAD. He is also The Timken Chaired Professor of Global Technology and Innovation and Research Director of the INSEAD-Wharton Alliance. He is a co-author of the book The Risk-Driven Business Model: Four Questions that Will Define Your Company (Harvard Business Press, 2014). Talk to him on Twitter @SNetesin.
