Professor of Technology and Operations Management, INSEAD

Serguei Netessine is a Professor of Technology and Operations Management at INSEAD . He is also The Timken Chaired Professor of Global Technology and Innovation and Research Director of the INSEAD-Wharton Alliance. He is a co-author of the book The Risk-Driven Business Model: Four Questions that Will Define Your Company (Harvard Business Press, 2014). Talk to him on Twitter @SNetesin