Shahebaz Khan
General Manager, Visa UAE
Shahebaz Khan is Visa’s General Manager for UAE.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Gearing Up For 2021: Visa's Top Predictions For The Future Of Payments
Taking stock of the digital payment trends that transpired and of those that accelerated in 2020, here are Visa's top predictions on the future of payments.
Growth Strategies
Where You Shop Matters: How Thinking Local Can Help Kickstart The COVID-19 Recovery
Visa's survey shows just how severely some of our local businesses have been affected and how the outbreak has impacted consumers' purchase behavior and attitudes, level of spending and payment preferences.