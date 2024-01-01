Shahebaz Khan

General Manager, Visa UAE

Shahebaz Khan is Visa’s General Manager for UAE.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Gearing Up For 2021: Visa's Top Predictions For The Future Of Payments

Taking stock of the digital payment trends that transpired and of those that accelerated in 2020, here are Visa's top predictions on the future of payments.

Growth Strategies

Where You Shop Matters: How Thinking Local Can Help Kickstart The COVID-19 Recovery

Visa's survey shows just how severely some of our local businesses have been affected and how the outbreak has impacted consumers' purchase behavior and attitudes, level of spending and payment preferences.

More Authors You Might Like