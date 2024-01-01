Chair of Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, and Co-Chair of the United Nations Global Accelerator

A senior member of the Hinduja family, Shanu S. P. Hinduja is Chair of Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, and Co-Chair of the United Nations Global Accelerator. She is a respected speaker on the world’s most pressing issues, having notably addressed the leaders of more than 130 countries at the UN General Assembly, and publicly discussed achievement of the UN’s gender equality goals with former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in Davos.