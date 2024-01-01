Sherif ElRakabawy
Sherif ElRakabawy is co-founder, CEO and CTO of shopping search engine Yaoota, which raised US$2.7 million in growth capital from foreign investors in 2015. Prior to founding Yaoota, Sherif was a full-time assistant professor at American University in Cairo, which he joined after two years with consulting firm Booz & Company as part of their business technology practice.
Latest
