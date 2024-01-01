Sidra Raihan

Sidra Raihan is a student at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus. A passionate writer who has been involved in organizing Techstars Startup Weekend Dubai events, she enjoys reporting on entrepreneurship stories.

Scaling Up From The Middle East: Mona Kattan, Sima Ved, and Kunal Kapoor Explain How At Dtec Forum

This year's second edition of the Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, focused on building impactful businesses out of the Middle East

2019's First Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East Focuses On Using PR To Grow Your Business

The speakers at the first Dtec Forum walked businesses through the intricacies of media trends in the MENA region.

