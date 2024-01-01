Stephen Armitage
Managing Partner, UAE Business Solutions (UBS)
Stephen Armitage is the Managing Partner of UAE Business Solutions (UBS), a Dubai-based management consultancy providing outsourced accounting and business consultancy. The company offers first class financial, accountancy and consulting services to clients, delivering high-quality consultancy across various sector.
Fatal Flaws: 10 Reasons Why SMEs Fail
The UAE provides a business environment where SMEs can thrive, and there are many success stories that provide tangible proof of this- but what about those SMEs that fail?
Five Issues UAE Businesses Need To Be Prepared For In 2017
Business that provides a profit on paper but equates to a worsening of liquidity needs to be assessed properly, and the cash flow impact, as well as profit margin, needs to be taken into account.