Steve Mayne
Founder and Managing Partner of Creative Zone
Steve Mayne is the founder and Managing Partner of Creative Zone, a Dubai-based company formation firm established in 2010. With expertise in company formation and workspace solutions, he has provided advice and support to numerous startups and incubation centres. He also brings more than 26 years of experience in sales, management, business consultancy, corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. Steve holds an MBA from Charles Sturt University, Australia.
Latest
Four Reasons Your Startup Should Consider Outsourcing
Outsourcing your work can help your business save money, assign specific work to specialists, save time, and expand your offering.
Can Co-Working Spaces Help Your Business Become More Productive?
Co-working culture is establishing itself as a key component of modern business models.
Five Ways To Create An Affordable Marketing Plan
Develop the flexibility to adapt your marketing plan quickly to match consumer dynamics– then your business will become adept at creating affordable but effective campaigns.
Five Reasons Why Structured Mentoring Can Accelerate Startup Growth
Creating a mentorship culture in your business builds a network of integrity that is highly attractive to prospective investors.