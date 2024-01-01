Steve Mayne

Founder and Managing Partner of Creative Zone

Steve Mayne is the founder and Managing Partner of Creative Zone, a Dubai-based company formation firm established in 2010. With expertise in company formation and workspace solutions, he has provided advice and support to numerous startups and incubation centres. He also brings more than 26 years of experience in sales, management, business consultancy, corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. Steve holds an MBA from Charles Sturt University, Australia.

Growth Strategies

Four Reasons Your Startup Should Consider Outsourcing

Outsourcing your work can help your business save money, assign specific work to specialists, save time, and expand your offering.

Growth Strategies

Can Co-Working Spaces Help Your Business Become More Productive?

Co-working culture is establishing itself as a key component of modern business models.

Marketing

Five Ways To Create An Affordable Marketing Plan

Develop the flexibility to adapt your marketing plan quickly to match consumer dynamics– then your business will become adept at creating affordable but effective campaigns.

Starting a Business

Five Reasons Why Structured Mentoring Can Accelerate Startup Growth

Creating a mentorship culture in your business builds a network of integrity that is highly attractive to prospective investors.

