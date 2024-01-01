Founder and CEO, V7 Digital

Steven Besse is the founder and CEO of V7 Digital - the marketing arm of V7 Group. With a Business Management Degree from the United States and an MBA from Hult International Business School combined with a background in Finance, Recruitment, and Management Consulting, Steven has developed a passion for business innovation and growth- specifically in the startup and SME community. Through his passion, he spotted an opportunity and pursued the vision of offering agency-level marketing services at a startup friendly price point.