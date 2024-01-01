Stuart Hearn
Founder, Clear Review
Latest
Understanding The Growth Mindset
Clear Review's CEO and co-founder explores what exactly the growth mindset is, and its role when it comes to performance management at your startup.
Ditch Annual Appraisals: Continuous Performance Management Is The Way Forward
It appears that HR executives, CEOs, and managers the world over have come to realize that in order for performance management to be effective, it needs to be continuous and agile.
The Modern Challenges Of Managing Remote Performance
Telecommuting is becoming readily accepted worldwide, but despite its many advantages, there are inherent challenges that management must face head-on.