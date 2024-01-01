Suha Nasir
Content Marketing Manager at Tahawal
Suha Nasir is a Content Marketing Manager, and one of the newest faces at Tahawal, a digital agency specifically designed to assist startups build their online presence. She’s passionate about volunteering, reading, and Nikki Minaj. Although the startup life offers her the job satisfaction and unconventional challenges she craves, she believes big dreams are the product of a well-deserved nap.
Latest
Marketing
The Arabic-English Content Conundrum: Communicating To A Multilingual Market
Should a MENA-based business be investing in content marketing, be publishing in Arabic, or English?