Sunil John

President – MENA, BCW, and Founder, ASDA’A BCW

Sunil John is the President – MENA of BCW, and the founder of ASDA’A BCW. He has been leading the ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey since its launch in 2008. 

Now Is The Time To Tap The Entrepreneurial Zeal Of Arab Youth

Young entrepreneurs require a hand up, rather than a handout, to make their way in the world– specifically, less red tape, more vocational training, and more affordable (and accessible) finance.

Crafting Your Story: Public Relations Expertise For Your Business

Sunil John, CEO of ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller, one of the largest PR consultancies in the Middle East, reveals his tips on creating the master narrative for your business.

