Director, Global Grad Show

Tadeu Baldani Caravieri is the Director of Global Grad Show, an initiative by the Art Dubai Group. Global Grad Show is a program for graduates in universities across the world whose research and ideas offer solutions to help solve major social and environmental issues. Launched in 2015 and now in its seventh edition, the 2021 edition of Global Grad Show brings together academics from over 70 countries and 600 universities, from the world’s most prominent academic institutions to local colleges in developing markets, in fields ranging from biomedical engineering to urban design and data sciences.