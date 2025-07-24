Applications will be accepted until September 7, 2025, with 20 startups selected to participate in the intensive support initiative.

Sheraa has announced the launch of a new edition of its Sharjah Startup Studio (S3) program, with applications now open to UAE-based startups. The four-month program offers founders access to funding opportunities, tailored mentorship, and software tools valued at over AED 3 million.

Sheraa's S3 provides a holistic environment that equips startups to shape their growth strategies, create customized playbooks, and accelerate their path to scale.

Participants will benefit from Sheraa's expansive network of investors and strategic partners, with the aim of helping early-stage ventures refine their business models and expand operations locally and beyond.

"We support startups in advancing their current business models and expanding their operations to become key contributors to local, regional, and global economies," said Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa. "By empowering founders, we're reinforcing Sharjah's and the UAE's position as leading hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation on the global stage."