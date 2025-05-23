You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world saturated with trends and influencers, few stories stand out like that of Ashley Aquilina, a British beautician who turned her passion into a thriving beauty business.



From a £4 -an-hour job at a spa in her hometown of Manchester, to launching a mobile beauty business in her local area, Aquilina's career trajectory changed when her mother helped her find a lucrative niche. "When I was 23, I had my brows tattooed for the first time, and my mum advised I should learn how to do this. Semi-permanent makeup (SPMU) wasn't big at the time, but I followed my instinct—and it's been the best decision I've made," she says.

Before long, her mobile beauty business evolved into a specialist business focused on semi-permanent makeup, servicing clients in Manchester and Dubai. "Four years ago, I expanded by launching my own academy and online SPMU product shop."

Looking back at the early days, Aquilina says that the biggest challenge was financial. "Working in salons paid poorly, and being self-employed was risky, especially without consistent client flow," she explains. "There was also the pressure of educating clients about treatments that weren't yet mainstream, like SPMU back then. But I believed in the quality of my work and stayed persistent."



Today, Aquilina specializes in beauty treatments for eyebrows (microblading, ombre brows, and combination brows) and lips (lip blush). "Currently, I have a small but dedicated team that helps manage the academy, product orders, and client bookings. I work closely with my staff to ensure the business still feels personal and high quality—something I've always valued," she explains.



Ashley Aquilina Academy was borne out of her desire to help aspiring beauty professionals build a lucrative career. In a blog post on her website, Aquilina lays out the full cost breakdown with complete transparency- investing between £1,200 and £4,000 in microblading training can lead to a monthly income of £5,000 to £32,500. "After years of perfecting my craft, I realized there were so many aspiring artists who lacked guidance and proper education," she explains. "I created my academy to empower others—to teach them not just the technique, but the business side of beauty too. My courses are designed for beginners as well as professionals looking to upskill."



Ashley Aquilina, founder of Ashley Aquilina Academy.



On her main learnings from this part of her business, Aquilina says, "I've learned that teaching is an art in itself. People learn differently, and it's so important to provide not just information, but mentorship and confidence-building. It's also taught me how fulfilling it is to watch others succeed from something I helped them achieve."



Her curiosity and ambition eventually brought her to Dubai, a place she had long considered "full of opportunity, especially in beauty." She explains, "I noticed that SPMU was in demand here, and the entrepreneurial culture really aligned with my mindset. I knew I had something valuable to offer, and I wanted to grow beyond the UK."

However, entering the the Dubai beauty market was no easy feat. "The biggest challenge was adapting to a new market with different regulations, consumer behaviors, and even cultural expectations," Aquilina explains. "It took time to understand the licensing and legal requirements to operate professionally. I overcame these challenges by researching thoroughly, networking with other professionals in the region, and staying adaptable."

When it comes to style and consumer expectations, the markets of the UK and the UAE have its differences, Aquilina says. "The UAE market is more trend-driven and fast-paced. Clients expect a very high level of service and are willing to invest in luxury treatments. In the UK, clients are sometimes more reserved in their approach, and trends can take a bit longer to catch on. However, both markets value quality, trust, and professionalism—which I always aim to deliver."



Her future plans include expanding her training courses further internationally, introducing more advanced education options, and growing her online store. "I'm also exploring brand collaborations and product development, especially in the SPMU space." Aquilina is equally passionate about both artistry and entrepreneurship which might be the secret to her success. "I'm passionate about the creative side—brows, lips, pigments—but I also love the business side. I schedule time for both. I treat my artistry like a craft I constantly refine, while also focusing on growing the academy, brand, and online store," she concludes.