Sheikh Hamdan and Elon Musk Announce the Dubai Loop Project

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced a collaboration with Elon Musk on the new underground Dubai Loop project.

The partnership, which was announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, aims to revolutionize transportation in the city.

Under an MoU signed between RTA and The Boring Company, Dubai will explore the development of the 17-kilometre project. With 11 stations and a capacity to transport over 20,000 passengers per hour, the project reflects Dubai's commitment to advancing new cutting-edge mobility solutions.

The Dubai Loop is set to cover the city's most populated areas and help transport people underground in a seamless manner, said H.E Omar Sultan AlOlama, the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.



Al Olama was speaking with Musk via video link, at the summit.



"It's going to be like a wormhole, you will wormhole from one part of the city and then, boom, you are out on another part of the city," said Musk.