Exuding vintage glamour and confident modernity, Jaeger-LeCoultre's new interpretation of the Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds comes with a Milanese link bracelet, an 18k pink gold (750/1000) case and a grained dial that perfectly matches the precious metal's colour. Created as an eloquent expression of the Reverso's stylistic evolution that began with the unveiling of the first model more than 90 years ago, it perfectly highlights the Reverso's unique adaptability to evolve over time – balancing contrasting qualities: sporty or elegant, contemporary or retro; masculine or feminine, and often a blend of several attributes at once. The Milanese link is a dense, flat metal weave made from two intertwined metal threads, creating a double layer of small interlocking links. Crafting the bracelet requires no less than 16 meters of pink gold threads, which, once assembled, form a fabric-like structure known as pezza. The final steps involve stamping the links to their precise dimensions and hand-soldering each side, link by link. Without a doubt, the Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds redefines elegance, reaffirming its status as a timeless icon.