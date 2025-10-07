UAE Launches Ambitious Program to Train 10,000 Emirati Entrepreneurs Initiative through DIFC's Ignyte platform aims to build a new generation of innovators and drive economic diversification.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

The UAE has unveiled a major Entrepreneurship Program designed to train 10,000 Emiratis, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to launch and grow successful businesses.

The initiative, delivered through the Dubai International Financial Centre's (DIFC) Ignyte platform in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the New Economy Academy, forms part of the national vision to position the Emirates as a leading global hub for startups and innovation.

Announced under the campaign "The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World," the program reflects the leadership's commitment to empowering Emirati talent and supporting a dynamic, knowledge-based economy. It offers participants a comprehensive learning experience combining theoretical and practical training across multiple disciplines crucial for entrepreneurial success.

The program features two main tracks tailored to different levels of expertise. The first, "Essentials of Entrepreneurship," is a three-day course introducing participants to the fundamentals of starting a business, including idea development, market research, and business setup. The second, the "Complete Entrepreneurship Masterclass," runs for six days and provides advanced training in business modelling, financial planning, legal frameworks, and pitching to investors. Training is delivered through a mix of online and in-person sessions, featuring expert lectures, interactive workshops, and mentorship opportunities.

Government officials describe the initiative as a strategic step toward diversifying the national economy and supporting the growth of locally founded businesses. Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, emphasized that entrepreneurship is central to the UAE's long-term vision for sustainable economic development. Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority, highlighted that the Ignyte platform will serve as a catalyst for nurturing homegrown startups and connecting them with global ecosystems. Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, added that the programme is designed to help Emiratis overcome challenges in launching and scaling ventures, ultimately contributing to a stronger, innovation-driven economy.

By empowering 10,000 citizens with entrepreneurial skills, the UAE is reinforcing its position as a global centre for innovation and opportunity—fueling the nation's transformation into a diversified, future-ready economy.
