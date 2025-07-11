Ohana Development CEO Husein Salem is setting a new standard for luxury real estate in the UAE with the launch of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana. Blending timeless design with personalized living, the AED 4.7 billion coastal development reimagines what it means to live exceptionally by the sea.

In the heart of Abu Dhabi, amidst a backdrop of visionary architecture and boundless ambition, Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, stands at the forefront of a bold new era in UAE real estate. Known for his commitment to redefining luxury, Salem's latest endeavor is nothing short of spectacular—a first-of-its-kind collaboration with iconic jewelry and timepiece house Jacob & Co., culminating in the launch of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana.

Sitting down with Entrepreneur Middle East inside Ohana's sleek Abu Dhabi headquarters, Salem speaks passionately about the project that has already set a new benchmark for coastal living in the region. "This is not just another residential development," he asserts. "We are crafting a destination—a curated lifestyle—where natural beauty, design precision, and personalized luxury all converge."

A Fusion of Artistry and Architecture

Launched in May at the opulent Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, the project marks Ohana Development's next bold step in bringing global luxury to local shores. Spanning AED 4.7 billion and nestled along the pristine coastline of Al Jurf—midway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai—Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living is more than just a community. It's a rare intersection of fashion, function, and coastal serenity.

Salem notes, "Working with Jacob & Co. meant collaborating with a brand that shares our core values: artistry, heritage, and excellence. Just as Jacob Arabo transforms raw materials into masterpieces, we're transforming prime land into experiences that speak to those who appreciate the extraordinary."

Where Exclusivity Meets Attainability

With 457 residences, the development offers an exquisite range of seaview apartments, villas, penthouses, and the jaw-dropping Sky Mansions—expansive rooftop homes with 360-degree views and private elevators starting from AED 77 million. For Salem, the key was not just scale or luxury, but thoughtful design and personalization.

"Customization is part of our DNA at Ohana," he explains. "Whether it's adjusting floor plans or choosing finishes, we ensure our clients are part of the journey. And that philosophy continues here—each villa and mansion can be tailored to reflect the owner's vision."

The villas, ranging from 3 to 6 bedrooms and each featuring a private pool, are set against tranquil natural reserves or along scenic canal fronts. For those seeking grandeur on the shoreline, the Beachfront Mansions promise panoramic views and privacy on an unparalleled scale.

Lifestyle of Distinction

At the heart of the development lies the Jacob & Co. Social Club, a world-first in branded living. It boasts the globe's first Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge, a high-end executive business center, and the exclusive Jacob & Co. Residents Club, complete with a curated watch gallery and rotating art exhibitions.

"These aren't just amenities," Salem emphasizes. "They are touchpoints for experiences that elevate daily life—designed for those who appreciate both luxury and legacy."

In a region where branded residences are fast becoming the norm, Salem believes what sets Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living apart is its soul. "Anyone can build buildings," he says. "But few can craft a story—and every square meter here tells one."

Ohana's Bigger Picture

Founded with the ethos of 'Ohana'—meaning family in Hawaiian—Salem's company is rooted in values that go beyond bricks and mortar. "We treat every client like family, and every project as a legacy," he shares. That sentiment has carried Ohana Development across three decades, three continents, and now, into some of the UAE's most prestigious developments.

Following the success of Elie Saab Waterfront, Salem continues to push boundaries. "Luxury should not be distant," he notes. "It should be attainable, personal, and timeless. Our projects are designed to live in—but also to dream in."

Looking Ahead

With seamless access to Sheikh Zayed Road and proximity to key destinations like Palm Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum International Airport, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living isn't just a retreat—it's a hub of connectivity and lifestyle.

As our conversation ends, Salem looks toward the horizon—both literally and figuratively. "When someone thinks of their dream home," he says with quiet confidence, "Ohana should be the first name that comes to mind."

With visionary collaborations, enduring values, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Ohana Development is poised not just to shape skylines—but to define legacies. And under Husein Salem's leadership, that future looks luminous.