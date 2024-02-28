Newly Launched Entrepreneurship-Centric Program, SaudiPreneur, Is Expected To Be The Largest Of Its Kind In Saudi Arabia The program will seek to leverage the opportunities that arise in a country that currently has 11 million young people.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EYouth/VMS
A snapshot of the deal signing between EYouth Learning and VMS to launch SaudiPreneur

EYouth Learning (EYouth), a Saudi Arabia-based edtech platform that provides youth-specific programs across various fields, and Value Makers Studio (VMS), a Saudi Arabia-based venture studio, have partnered up to launch SaudiPreneur, a program to encourage and support entrepreneurship among the Kingdom's youth. Announced in tandem with Saudi Arabia's Founding Day -which is celebrated annually on February 22- the program has been curated to align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the motto "Empowering Youth for Tomorrow's Entrepreneurship," SaudiPreneur will thus aim to empower young and budding entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and support startups within the country. Expected to be the largest program of its kind in supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, the three-month-long program will offer intensive educational training content, as well as personalized mentoring and guidance sessions. The end of each program course will see the best business ideas and projects receiving financial support as well.

Leveraging the opportunities that arise in a country that currently has 11 million young people, SaudiPreneur will thus offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain necessary skills and capabilities that can help turn their ideas into real-world projects.The SaudiPreneur program also aims to highlight and channel the energy and creativity that the youth possess in creating positive change in society and the wider economy

With a focus on championing sustainable development and economic growth, SaudiPreneur's end goal is to enhance the Kingdom's position as a global entrepreneurial hub. For more information on SaudiPreneur, click here.

Related: Saudi Arabia Has The Potential To Become The Switzerland Of The Middle East (And Here's Why That Matters For The Kingdom)
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Saudi Arabia

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Airbnb Renter Discovers Hidden Door, Says Police Confirm There's a Secret Unit Upstairs With 'Surveillance': 'A Terrifying Experience'

One bride-to-be was in for a not-so-welcome surprise when she discovered a secret door in her Airbnb rental.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

Getting Laid Off Allowed Him to Focus on His Sentimental Side Hustle. Now He's on Track to Earn Over $700,000 in 2024.

Alaa El Ghatit wasn't fulfilled at his day job. So he started LifeOnRecord to help people record memories and well wishes.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

He Moved From Pakistan at 18 and Got a Job at KFC. Three Decades Later He Owns a KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and More.

Shawn Shariff has operated every one of Yum! Brands flagship brands in Southern California.

By Chloe Arrojado
Side Hustle

20 Side Hustle Ideas for Summer 2024: Part One

Instead of spending money this summer, prepare now to make extra cash through the following side hustles while still enjoying your free time.

By John Rampton
Business News

Should CEOs Take a Pay Cut to Avoid Layoffs and Cutting Jobs? It's Complicated, Experts Say

Former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata famously took a 50% pay cut in 2013 to avoid layoffs and pay employee salaries.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Are You Meeting (and Setting) Customers' Expectations?

To succeed, the value of what you offer must be greater than what people expect.

By Jason Feifer