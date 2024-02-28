The program will seek to leverage the opportunities that arise in a country that currently has 11 million young people.

EYouth Learning (EYouth), a Saudi Arabia-based edtech platform that provides youth-specific programs across various fields, and Value Makers Studio (VMS), a Saudi Arabia-based venture studio, have partnered up to launch SaudiPreneur, a program to encourage and support entrepreneurship among the Kingdom's youth. Announced in tandem with Saudi Arabia's Founding Day -which is celebrated annually on February 22- the program has been curated to align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the motto "Empowering Youth for Tomorrow's Entrepreneurship," SaudiPreneur will thus aim to empower young and budding entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and support startups within the country. Expected to be the largest program of its kind in supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, the three-month-long program will offer intensive educational training content, as well as personalized mentoring and guidance sessions. The end of each program course will see the best business ideas and projects receiving financial support as well.

With a focus on championing sustainable development and economic growth, SaudiPreneur's end goal is to enhance the Kingdom's position as a global entrepreneurial hub. For more information on SaudiPreneur, click here.

