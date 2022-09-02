Chalhoub Group And L'Occitane MENA Launch Accelerator Program Focusing On Retail Tech Solutions

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chalhoub Group, a Dubai-based luxury retail group in MENA, along with global beauty brand L'Occitane, have launched its inaugural accelerator program aimed at addressing evolving consumer behaviors in the Middle East's retail industry.

The L'Occitane MENA accelerator program, powered by Chalhoub Group's Greenhouse, is now welcoming applications from startups that implement retail tech solutions in the region.

With US$50,000 in funding up for grabs and the chance to collaborate on commercial agreements down the line, three selected startups from three categories will be given the opportunity to develop their proof of concept over a four-month program at The Greenhouse in Dubai Design District.

Sounds enticing? Startups and entrepreneurs in the retail, tech, luxury, and beauty sectors with a proven track record at the post-product market-fit stage are encouraged to apply for the program.

The program is challenging prospective participants to solve issues in three main categories: omni-channel journey and personalized experiences, data-driven decision making, and regional relevance and Gen Z attraction.

According to its release, as part of the program, participants will also gain mentorship opportunities from The Greenhouse team and senior decision-makers at L'Occitane MENA, as well as have access to Chalhoub Group's network, consisting of 450 brands.

The Greenhouse team is also keen on enabling long-term partnerships, whilst Chalhoub Group's investment team may also make additional investments in the startups.

The program will kick off in October 2022 and end with a Demo Day in January 2023, where the selected startups will showcase their solutions and concepts.

The program is welcoming applications on its website until September 16, 2022.

