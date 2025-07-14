You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Born from the legacy of a humble family atelier, Sartoro Geneve has evolved into a globally recognized Maison of high fine jewelry. At the helm are the two brothers Arto and Saro Artinian who have shaped it into a brand that blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary creativity. In this conversation, Arto Artinian, co-founder and CEO, Sartoro Geneve, reflects on their journey from their childhood to the global stage. "My brother and I grew up surrounded by diamonds and craftsmanship, so it was always part of our DNA—but we noticed that so much of the luxury jewelry world felt distant, almost untouchable," Arto says. "We wanted to bring something different: creations that tell a story, connect with people emotionally, and still reflect the highest standards of artistry and craftsmanship."

The Artinian family's legacy in high and fine jewelry traces back to Arto and Saro's father Souren and uncle Yervant who established a jewelry store in Damascus, Syria, in the 1950s, and insisted on using the world's finest materials and stones for their collections. Built on these foundations, Sartoro Geneve was founded in Italy in 2001. "It felt like a natural continuation of what we knew - though it wasn't without its challenges," Arto says. "We learned the trade and the craft from the ground up—literally handling and sorting diamonds at a young age, working with our father, uncle and artisans in the family business. Starting Sartoro was our way of building on that foundation but adding our own perspective to it. We wanted to respect where we came from while creating something modern and forward-looking."

In 2023, Sartoro Geneve marked a significant milestone in its journey as a luxury high jewelry brand: the company relocated its headquarters to Switzerland.Today, it has flagship boutiques in Geneva and Dubai, and a dedicated production team of 350 skilled artisans, conceptual artists, and designers in Le Locle, Switzerland, and Bangkok, Thailand. ""In addition to our boutiques in Geneva and Dubai, we also have a strong partnership in Doha with Alfardan Jewelry and their strong client base," Arto says. "Our upcoming boutique in Riyadh, set to open at the end of 2025, represents a key chapter in our continued regional expansion. Year-on-year, we're seeing strong performance, particularly across the Middle East where demand for high craftsmanship and distinctive design continues to rise."

At the heart of Sartoro's allure are its fine and high jewelry collections which Arto describes as "more than jewelry but expressions of elegance, movement, and inner radiance." He adds, "It is their essence, their presence, their story that gives each creation its true meaning.This is what makes Sartoro jewelry deeply personal-and profoundly timeless."

Source: Sartoro Geneve

Speaking about the Maison's creative process, Arto says it is a collaborative and meticulous journey. "It starts with an idea—a form, a feeling, a spark of inspiration, or even a client's story," he explains. "Our designers sketch it out, refine it digitally, and we handpick every stone, always looking for the best cut, color, and character. From there, our artisans—many of whom have decades of experience—bring the piece to life using traditional techniques with a modern twist and the utmost precision. It's not unusual for a single piece to take hundreds of hours. It's a process of patience and creativity."

At Sartoro Geneve, the harmony between tradition and innovation is the brand's defining essence which is especially evident in its celebrated collections Trilogie, known for its bold, architectural beauty and innovative diamond cuts, and Dualité, beloved for its harmonious fusion of contrasting elements. "Tradition gives us a foundation—we use techniques passed down through generations—but we also embrace modern technology and advanced setting techniques. It's not about replacing craftsmanship, it's about enhancing it," Arto explains. "Innovation allows us to be more daring with design while still respecting the art form. However, ultimately, we always rely on the human touch to bring warmth and character to each creation. That balance is what makes Sartoro truly stand out."

The core philosophy of Sartoro Geneve, Arto continues, is to design jewelry for confident, expressive individuals. "It's a matter of nuance, not compromise. Sometimes that means bolder colored gemstones or more intricate designs, but it's always Sartoro at the heart." In his opinion, today's luxury consumers are looking for meaning, connection and authenticity. There's a shift toward conscious luxury: quality, transparency, storytelling and personal relevance matter more than ever," he says.

In fifty years' time, Arto hopes that Sartoro Geneve will be seen as a Maison that stayed true to its values of craftsmanship, heritage, creativity, and always individuality. "We would like to envision it as a brand that evolved with the times but never lost its essence. Ideally, our creations will still be worn, gifted, and passed down—each one carrying stories across generations," Arto Artinian concludes.

Source: Sartoro Geneve

'TREP TALK: Sartoro Geneve's co-founder and CEO Arto Artinian Advises Entrepreneurs in the Jewelry Sector

Create a vision with purpose. "Be clear on why you're doing this. That clarity will help you navigate tough decisions and keep your work authentic."

Master your craft. "Understand materials, techniques, and what makes great and long-lasting jewelry—because design without skill is just decoration."

"Success doesn't happen overnight. So-called trends will come and go, but if your work is authentic and well-crafted, people will always connect with it."