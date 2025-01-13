Dubai Opens 'Creators HQ' for Influencers; Set to Offer Golden Visas to Online Creators The new hub launches with 100 members from 20 countries.

Dubai has opened its first ever "Creators HQ", with 100 members from 20 countries. The new hub has also secured support from platforms including Meta, TikTok, X, Spotter, Creator Now, Tube Filter, Epidemic Sound and the New Media Academy.

"Launching a Creators HQ in the UAE is a major step that supports the nation's objective of maximising the positive impact of content and its role in community development," said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, while also expressing his gratitude to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. "Our main aim is for global content creators to gather in the UAE, renowned for its cultural diversity, where they will find support, and connect to funding and investors so they can innovate and expand their reach. As the world continues to evolve and progress, especially in the content and digital media domains, we need to be ready to maximise the positive impact of such progress, while navigating its challenges and channeling it for the good of humanity."

Creators HQ is located in Dubai's Emirates Towers.

The hub will host 300 events and workshops annually, offering members benefits including assistance with UAE Golden Visa applications, relocation support, and company registration.

The program includes creative camps, mentorship, funding, and workshops on branding, video production, storytelling, audience engagement, monetisation and sponsorship.

The initiative targets social media influencers, digital content creators, podcasters, visual artists, advertising firms, media producers, animation studios, and fashion brands. It also seeks partnerships with social media platforms, streaming services, gaming firms, and AI developers.

