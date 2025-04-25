Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business owners, upgrading your tech setup is often about finding the right balance between power, efficiency, and space. If you're looking for a compact desktop that can handle demanding workloads without taking over your desk, the 2023 Mac mini is a smart addition. This small but capable machine has Apple's M2 chip and enough processing power to keep productivity humming, and it's pretty affordable. Instead of paying $499 for one of these compact Mac desktops, it's only $359.99.

A reliable computer for business owners

This Mac mini is powered by Apple's M2 chip, featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, making it well-equipped for tasks like video editing, code compilation, and multitasking across multiple apps. It comes with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the latest macOS Ventura operating system, which can be upgraded to macOS Sequoia. That means you'll be ready to run advanced software, access Apple's security tools, and tap into the latest system updates.

Apple's new privacy-focused AI system, Apple Intelligence, is built into the macOS, offering tools to help streamline communication, writing, and everyday tasks while keeping your data secure. Whether you're using the Mac mini to manage your operations, lead a creative team, or build a client-facing workspace, it's built to scale with your goals.

So why the markdown? This is a refurbished computer, but you wouldn't know from looking at it. The Grade "A" rating means it's in near-mint condition with virtually no signs of wear.

Why this deal is worth it

Macs are a popular choice among business owners because they're so versatile, but the cost can be prohibitive, especially for startups. This deal gives you the same Apple quality without the high price. Pair that with free shipping, and you have a low-cost computer for your own office or an affordable way to equip the whole office with budget-friendly machines.

It's only $359.99 to get a Mac mini M2, but it won't stay that way.

