This article is part of a series of startups that have graduated from the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global nonprofit foundation established by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund--the series as included in Entrepreneur Middle East's January 15, 2025 edition. The FII hosted its inaugural FII8 Investment Day during its 8th annual gathering in Riyadh last November.

The confluence of artificial intelligence (AI) into the world of education has stirred up discourse on whether the technology is a boon or a bane in this regard. And while it is certainly set to be a point of contention moving forward, US-based Bytelearn is offering a niche learning advantage in this space: integrating AI-powered tools to ease learning the subject of Mathematics. More specifically, the platform offers Math practice for grades six to eight, Algebra 1 and 2, pre-calculus as well as calculus. "We provide an AI tutor to students and an AI teaching assistant to teachers," explains Adytia Singhal, co-founder and CEO of Bytelearn. "Our product helps teachers create individualized assignments and track their granular progress, whereas for students it guides them in a step by step manner when students need help. We believe our product is different and superior to all other products in the market in the sense that it is granular and handles questions and guidance step by step. While all the other products work on question level we work on step level. Thereby we understand students' gaps much better and bridge them more efficiently. All other AI products are wrapped on ChatGPT, while we build our own AI technology!"

Now, anyone with even the basic knowledge of Mathematics will appreciate that for a subject that is uniquely dependent on step-by-step solving (and can often be marked in the same way too), what Bytelearn offers is significant. "We have built AI technology (which includes our own AI algorithms and our own curriculum-aligned solvers) that provides step-by-step guidance to students completely from the ground up," Singhal iterates. "Our AI technology then interacts with our own proprietary data to provide students with individualized learning plans. Our individualized reports help school teachers guide students in a more personal and one-to-one manner."

Adytia Singhal, co-founder and CEO, Bytelearn. Source: Bytelearn

With this approach, Singhal notes that Bytelearn allows students to learn on an equal footing with their peers. "We are helping in equity in a true sense- with our product, all students get equal attention and equal opportunity from the teachers.," he adds. "AI treats all students alike and helps them work at their own pace. It's non-judgmental, encourages weak learners, and helps fast learners alike. We are thus able to instill confidence in students. From Math and Science hating students, they become science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM)-loving students. For teachers, their most stubborn students start loving their subjects. We are able to help them with career discovery. We also have a section of multiplayer games that provide self-awareness, social awareness, and community-building skills to students."

Currently based in the USA, Saudi Arabia and India, Bytelearn has already established its presence in over 200 schools and aims to expand to more than 500 schools in the upcoming year. And its participation in the FII8 program is already positioning the startup in a favorable position to achieve its goals. "FII8 is an incredible platform on a global scale; I could hear and talk to various leaders from across the world and understand their points of view on various topics," Singhal says. "Indeed, it has broadened our horizons, and given us much bigger perspectives of the problems we are solving in our own startups. It also made us think of what will matter 10-20 years from now, so that we can start thinking and planning for that from today!"

