As part of our celebration of International Women's Day, we talk to seven women with inspiring stories.

They are the seven women making waves across sectors, industries and generations. Welcome to this year's "Magnificent Seven", chosen by Entrepreneur Middle East as a showcase of leadership, creativity, passion and drive for all women.

Each was interviewed by Entrepreneur TV to tell their own story in their own words.

So who are the seven?

1/ Aldhabi AlMheiri- Founder of Rainbow Chimney Bookshop, Publisher, Guinness World Record Holder

Her biggest wish is to spread joy and happiness to children around the world.

2/ Prathana Nandwani- Entrepreneur, Founder Evogue Digital

Her biggest advice to women is to trust themselves and their vision.

3/Joelle Mardinian- Media Personality , Entrepreneur

Joelle supports kindness, respect, and staying humble, she's a mother of three children and calls herself a protector when it comes to her loved ones.

4/ Maria Morris- Founder and CEO Maria Morris Global

Faced challenges in male dominated industries/ roles in corporate until she opened her own company. She's a dog mom and is inspired by her friends in Dubai.

5/ Alina Valcarce- Founder and Design Director at Valcarce Architects

Loves to mix her work and motherly duties (such as stay on the beach with her kids but take an iPad to draw in case she gets inspired).

6/ Racha ElHassan- Head of Marketing and Strategy, Eurasian and African Growth Markets GE Healthcare

Racha loves to spend time with her family and hopes to be remembered as a person that brings positive energy.

7/ Jamie Simpson- General Manager, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

Jamie is proud to have brought five beautiful children to this world and now is juggling work, social life, kids, and being a good partner to her husband. She is inspired by laughter, laughter is what gets her through, especially the one that's brought by her husband cracking a joke in the most ridiculous moment.

You can watch their stories in full HERE.