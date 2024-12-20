Paradigm Episode 11: Rateel Alshehri on Empowering Youth and Redefining Influence in Saudi Arabia In this episode, Alshehri shares her inspiring journey, reflecting on her rise to fame, the challenges she overcame, and her mission to empower Saudi and global youth.

By Mina Vucic

Paradigm, a podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East, continues to redefine success paradigms by spotlighting trailblazers in business, wellness, and entrepreneurship. In its latest episode, host Mina Vucic sits down with 13-year-old Rateel Alshehri, Saudi Arabia's number one social media influencer and content creator, according to Famous Birthdays, the US-based media and entertainment platform.

Despite her young age, Alshehri's achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. Not only has she earned international acclaim—ranking as the second 13-year-old Instagram star globally and the 19th Instagram star overall—but she has also made history as the youngest Saudi founder and host of a podcast in the Middle East. Her groundbreaking show, Rateel Alpha Talk, empowers youth to embrace curiosity, creativity, and confidence.

In this episode, Alshehri shares her inspiring journey, reflecting on her rise to fame, the challenges she overcame, and her mission to empower Saudi and global youth. From launching her podcast at just 12 years old to using English as her medium to break cultural and linguistic barriers, Alshehri exemplifies how passion and perseverance can fuel extraordinary success.

The conversation explores themes of self-expression, the power of social media to drive positive change, and Alshehri's commitment to being a role model for her generation. Her message is clear: by pursuing your passions with determination, there are no limits to what you can achieve.

"With passion as our compass and determination as our fuel, we can reach heights beyond our imagination," Alshehri tells listeners, embodying the transformative spirit of Saudi Arabia's youth.

This episode of Paradigm is a must-watch for young dreamers, aspiring influencers, and anyone seeking inspiration to forge their own path. Alshehri is not just shaping the future of social media but also proving that age is no barrier to making a meaningful impact.

Tune in to Paradigm to hear Rateel's story and her vision for a more empowered and connected youth. Available now on our YouTube and Spotify channels.

