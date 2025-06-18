Paradigm: Meet Alex Zagrebelny, the Developer Who Wants your Home to Heal you Discover how Alex Zagrebelny is redefining luxury living with Eywa on Paradigm, our podcast exploring visionary ideas shaping the future

By Mina Vucic

Alex Zagrebelny isn't your typical real estate developer. As the founder and sole proprietor of R·Evolution Group, his approach to architecture leans less on square footage and more on philosophy—well-being, sustainability, and a deep-rooted connection to nature. His latest project in Dubai, Eywa – The Tree of Life, is a bold experiment in what residential spaces can be when we stop designing for status and start designing for the human experience.

Located in the heart of Business Bay, Eywa rises along the widened curve of the Dubai Water Canal, offering unobstructed views of Downtown and the Burj Khalifa. But it's not the skyline that defines this building—it's what's happening inside.

Eywa trades in traditional luxury cues—like marble lobbies and valet service—for something more elemental. There are crystal gardens and structured water systems, cascading terrace waterfalls, and interiors layered with natural stone, greenery, and sunlight. Each unit is its own sanctuary: floor-to-ceiling windows invite daylight to sculpt the spaces, while air purification systems, non-toxic materials, and biophilic design elements aim to foster physical and emotional health.

"We're not just building homes," Zagrebelny tells Entrepreneur Middle East. "We're trying to build a new way of living."

And it's not just theory. The building incorporates MERV14 air filtration and natural ventilation—features more commonly found in wellness clinics than condos. Even the drinking water is treated and "structured" using methods derived from alternative science, while the pools are pH-balanced to enhance bodily restoration.

For all its introspective design, Eywa isn't tucked away in nature. In fact, it's minutes from the city's most dynamic districts—Downtown, the Dubai Mall, and the Opera District. The juxtaposition is intentional: a reminder that tranquility doesn't have to come at the cost of convenience.

Eywa may not appeal to everyone. But for a growing segment of affluent buyers who are turning away from excess and toward intentionality, it taps into something deeper than opulence. It taps into how we want to live—now and in the future.

