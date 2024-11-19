Get All Access for $5/mo

Passion Pursuit: How To Build Confidence As A First-Time Young Startup Founder When you know the purpose of your business, it's easier to gain confidence in its potential.

By AlDhabi AlMheiri

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Starting a business at a young age can be challenging. It's normal to feel that you are not sure of what will happen or you might even be scared to try moving a step forward. But building confidence comes just by trying things out and building a wall of achievement comes with your first few solid blocks. Whether you are just starting your business, planning to do so in the future, or learning a few things to get your first implementation step, you should trust your vision and believe in yourself for your success.

Trust in Your Idea

The first step into building confidence is believing in your business idea no matter its small or big, new idea or old but with some benefits. If your idea solves a real problem or meets a need, then you are on the right path. While being surrounded by a very busy community and lots of new ideas coming up every day, think about what makes your idea unique and how it can add value to others. When you know the purpose of your business, it's easier to gain confidence in its potential.

Surround Yourself with Support

There is no entrepreneur who succeeds alone. Having a supportive environment can boost your output and work quality. Keep looking out for mentors like teachers, family members or even professionals in your field. Their advice and encouragement can help you see your strengths and guide you through challenges. Don't hesitate to collaborate with friends who share your interests. Working together can increase your confidence by allowing you to brainstorm ideas, share or divide tasks, and share experiences with others.

Take Small Steps Toward Big Goals

One of the best ways to build your business with confidence is by starting with small steps to reach your goal. You don't need to launch a fully developed business fast if you are not ready. Start with simple actions like creating a business plan, setting up an ecommerce website, or testing your product or service with friends and family that they will reach back to you to give you feedback as well. Each small achievement will give you a boost and motivate you to keep going to the next step.

You should be realistic when you set up goals and aim to achieve them. Break down your larger goals into smaller ones. You can also deal with this by setting time frames to align with these goals. When you reach a milestone, you will raise your productivity skill and grow, and so will your business.

Learn from Mistakes and Adapt

Every business faces obstacles and hard times at some point. The most important thing is to not be down while you face failure. Instead, analyze your mistakes and find opportunities to learn from your mistakes and grow. Be sure that you are not the only entrepreneur facing problems but also you should learn from your mistakes and adapt to change or improvement.

Celebrate Achievements

You should reward yourself for your hard work and celebrate your achievement no matter how big or small it is, whether you are selling your first product or launching your website, each win is a proof of your hard work and dedication. Such celebrations will charge you to achieve more things toward your goals.

Building your confidence in your first business should take time and hard effort, but with dedication and by never giving up, you can turn your idea into a successful reality. Trust yourself, take it step by step, and remember that every challenge has a success following it!

AlDhabi AlMheiri

Founder, Rainbow Chimney

AlDhabi AlMheiri is a young Emirati columnist, entrepreneur, and publisher as well as a Guinness World Records titleholder. As the founder of Rainbow Chimney Bookstore and Publishing House, she is committed to empowering young writers and promoting cultural diversity through the transformative power of storytelling and publishing. AlDhabi firmly believes in the power of stories, providing children with a chance to express their thoughts, feelings, and experiences through books.

As the author of two books and the publisher of over 52 works by children from diverse backgrounds, AlMheiri’s mission is to promote education, sustainability, financial literacy, and emotional resilience through narrative. Her initiatives, such as “Books from Children to Children,” foster creativity and self-expression among youth while addressing crucial social issues like diversity, inclusion, and emotional well-being.

In addition to her work in literature, AlMheiri is a passionate advocate for children with additional needs, ensuring that their voices are amplified and their unique talents are recognized and nurtured. Her enthusiasm for finance has also driven her entrepreneurial ventures, making her a role model for young aspiring business leaders.

AlMheiri’s commitment to education and personal development is exemplified by her academic achievements. She graduated as a Fellow from Georgetown University’s School of Business in 2024, in collaboration with the US Mission to the UAE, and successfully completed the Entrepreneurship Program offered by Google and the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Through her work and vision, AlMheiri is leaving a lasting impact on young people, advocating for a future where education, storytelling, financial literacy, and sustainability are the cornerstones of societal progress. Her initiatives are deeply aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting her dedication to creating a better world for future generations.

