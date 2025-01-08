You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE's Golden Visa program has become one of the most envied in the world and is also now open to entrepreneurs from around the globe who want to relocate to the country.

There are two types of Golden Visas available for entrepreneurs.

For the five-year visa, the requirements of the UAE Golden Visa for entrepreneurs are as follows.

· You own an economic project focusing on technical excellence and innovation.

· You must have an approval letter from the following authorities:

An auditor in the UAE certifying the project value is at least AED500,000,

The UAE authorities stating that the project is a technical or future nature,

A UAE-accredited business incubator to establish the proposed activity.

· A valid passport.

· A valid health insurance card for at least one year, which can be extended.

· Proof of housing in the UAE (rental contract or ownership).

A UAE Golden Visa for entrepreneurs is available for a 10-year validity if you satisfy the following additional criteria.

You are an owner or partner of a business project with approval from an approved business incubator, ICP, the Ministry of Economy, or a local authority to start the proposed business in the Emirates, OR

You are an owner or partner of a pioneering business project with approval from the Ministry of Economy or ICP or a competent local authority. The business should be a small to medium enterprise achieving an annual revenue of at least AED1,000,000, OR

You are a founder of a pioneer business project sold with a total value of at least AED7,000,000, which is subject to obtaining approval from the Ministry of Economy, ICP, or a competent local authority.

The following documents are necessary for the Golden Investor Visa:

Copy of the passport

Coloured photograph

Copy of the health examination test result

Copy of health insurance

Copy of the entry permit

The UAE's Golden visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:

an entry visa for six months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance,

a long-term, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years,

the privilege of not needing a sponsor,

the ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid,

the ability to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages,

the ability to sponsor unlimited number of domestic helpers,