The Impact of Emotional Intelligence on Young Entrepreneurs A 10-year-old entrepreneur shares how inculcating emotional intelligence training into her life has aided her entrepreneurial success.

By AlDhabi AlMheiri

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

In business, we often face situations requiring quick decisions. The challenge lies in determining whether we are responding with the right emotions or not. As an entrepreneur, I've faced moments where managing emotions was key to making the right choice. As a founder of a publishing house, I remember when I had to decide to go ahead and publish a story under a very tight deadline, or delay it to make sure it meets the quality standards I value.

Recognizing the stress I felt in that moment made me stop, understand and choose the best way that is suitable to my values and vision of my business. But sometimes we find it truly challenging to recognize, understand and manage our own emotions- it requires a deep understanding to gain strength from within ourselves and control our reactions, especially when it is towards others.

Emotional intelligence isn't just about gaining some knowledge, it's about how to use it wisely to lead a healthier emotional life.

The first element of emotional intelligence is self-awareness which means being able to identify your emotions as they happen to understand how they affect your behavior. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I often felt frustrated when my sales went down during the international bookfair. But by practicing self-awareness, I was able to acknowledge the frustration and think about its sources instead of letting it lead to impulsive reactions. Being self-aware helps me to stay in control of  actions and make decisions that align with my values. So the solution back then was to keep pushing sales through my online platform instead of showing up in person as I realized that people were still in lockdown due to the pandemic.  

Self-recognition is another important aspect of emotional intelligence. While self-awareness is about recognizing emotions, self-regulation focuses on managing how you respond to them. Self-regulation doesn't mean ignoring your emotions but learning to express them in a constructive way. Imagine a situation where you feel angry after receiving negative feedback. Instead of reacting defensively or shouting, self-recognition allows you to take a step back, consider the feedback calmly, and respond appropriately. In such situations, I found it valuable to reward people for being so honest to improve the work quality.  

Empathy is yet another key element of emotional intelligence. Empathy involves understanding and sharing the feelings of others. It enables you to connect with people on a deeper level and respond to their emotions with kindness and understanding. For instance, if a friend is upset about failing a test, empathy allows you to put yourself in their shoes, imagine how they're feeling and provide comfort or encouragement. As such, empathy is especially important in teamwork because it helps people work together and resolve conflicts respectfully.

Social skills are closely related to empathy and are another critical part of emotional intelligence; these skills include communication, active listening and conflict. 

People with strong social skills can build positive relationships, inspire others and create a supportive environment wherever they go. For example, during the Frankfurt international bookfair, my ability to actively listen and engage with expert publishers helped me to build a valuable partnership.  

Motivation is another component of emotional intelligence and plays a great role in personal and professional success. It's about staying focused and determined even when challenges occur suddenly. People with high emotional intelligence are often self-motivated, meaning they don't rely solely on external rewards to stay driven. For example, a motivated entrepreneur who struggles with a startup might keep practicing and learning even after losing a pitch competition because they are committed to improving and succeeding. Motivation helps people overcome setbacks and stay on track towards their goals.

Improving emotional intelligence takes time and consistent effort, but the results are transformative. To make a serious change, your first step should be to increase your self-awareness by paying attention to your emotions and trying to understand what triggers them. You can journal about your feelings or reflect on your reactions- this can help you and gain insights into your emotions' patterns. I often practice this by pausing before reacting to strong emotions and taking a deep breath to think about how I am going to react in a proper way without overreacting to the problem, or even good news!

Self-recognition isn't about surprising emotions but learning to channel them in ways that benefit you and those around you, especially when building a business. Building empathy involves listening to others without interrupting or judging, showing genuine interest in their experience and trying to imagine how they feel. This can help you as an entrepreneur to keep the conversation flow while discussing your business.

While working with a group, your small acts of kindness like offering help or encouragement can strengthen your ability to empathize over time. These efforts can improve your relationships among your group and make you more understanding and compassionate. Enhancing social skills requires working on your communication and teamwork abilities. Practice active listening by paying full attention to the speaker. On the other hand, responding thoughtfully focuses on being clear, respectful and confident when expressing yourself. If conflicts arise, approach them with a problem-solving mindset rather than blaming others.

Emotional intelligence has been a foundation of my entrepreneurial success. By cultivating it, I've learned to navigate challenges, build strong relationships, and stay focused on my goals. I believe every entrepreneur should invest in this skill to thrive in their personal and professional lives. 

Related: Fail Forward: How Young Entrepreneurs can Turn Failures into Learning Opportunities
AlDhabi AlMheiri

Founder, Rainbow Chimney

AlDhabi AlMheiri is a young Emirati columnist, entrepreneur, and publisher as well as a Guinness World Records titleholder. As the founder of Rainbow Chimney Bookstore and Publishing House, she is committed to empowering young writers and promoting cultural diversity through the transformative power of storytelling and publishing. AlDhabi firmly believes in the power of stories, providing children with a chance to express their thoughts, feelings, and experiences through books.

As the author of two books and the publisher of over 52 works by children from diverse backgrounds, AlMheiri’s mission is to promote education, sustainability, financial literacy, and emotional resilience through narrative. Her initiatives, such as “Books from Children to Children,” foster creativity and self-expression among youth while addressing crucial social issues like diversity, inclusion, and emotional well-being.

In addition to her work in literature, AlMheiri is a passionate advocate for children with additional needs, ensuring that their voices are amplified and their unique talents are recognized and nurtured. Her enthusiasm for finance has also driven her entrepreneurial ventures, making her a role model for young aspiring business leaders.

AlMheiri’s commitment to education and personal development is exemplified by her academic achievements. She graduated as a Fellow from Georgetown University’s School of Business in 2024, in collaboration with the US Mission to the UAE, and successfully completed the Entrepreneurship Program offered by Google and the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Through her work and vision, AlMheiri is leaving a lasting impact on young people, advocating for a future where education, storytelling, financial literacy, and sustainability are the cornerstones of societal progress. Her initiatives are deeply aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting her dedication to creating a better world for future generations.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

A Teen With Cerebral Palsy Pitched a Creative Product in School. He Got a B- — Then Grew the Business to $5 Million a Year Anyway.

Drew Davis, founder of Crippling Hot Sauce, uses humor and business to make a major impact.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Generative AI Is Creating Power Struggles and 'Tearing Companies Apart,' According to a New Survey

More than one out of three executives surveyed said they found the adoption of generative AI at their companies to be a major disappointment.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

The 100: Alex Reinhardt, Venture Capitalist and Businessman

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

From Collaboration to Commitment — How to Get Your Employees to Take Ownership

Foster a group of employees who take initiative instead of just completing tasks. Here's how to shift from top-down management to a team that's truly invested in outcomes.

By Cyrus Claffey
Growth Strategies

Rani R. Raad, CEO of IMI, on Building a Forward-Thinking Global Media Powerhouse

"Between the advancements in artificial intelligence and the proliferation of audiences across social media platforms, the media industry —especially legacy brands— must reinvent themselves completely or face being left behind or even becoming extinct."

By Tamara Pupic