In the fast-moving world of crypto and Web3, fortunes are made and lost in the blink of an eye. Volatility has been both the industry's magnet and its curse. Yet for Hatu Sheikh, founder of CoinTerminal, volatility is simply the growing pain of innovation.

"I entered crypto to build financial systems that are faster, more inclusive, and less reliant on intermediaries," Sheikh tells Entrepreneur Middle East. "Traditional finance is slow, expensive, and exclusionary, whereas Web3 enables borderless transactions and global access without intermediaries. What keeps me here is the bigger opportunity - reshaping how capital, products, and users connect at scale."

It's an ambitious vision, but one Sheikh has been pursuing for years. His entrepreneurial journey in Web3 began with DAO Maker, a platform that redefined how communities and projects interact. The lessons he learned there laid the foundation for CoinTerminal, which he now positions as "the Kickstarter for crypto" - a place where everyday investors can discover and back early-stage blockchain projects in a safe and accessible way.

By removing barriers that kept many potential participants out, CoinTerminal aims to democratize an area of crypto that has long been dominated by insiders. Investors don't need to own special tokens, stake large amounts, or jump through technical hoops. Instead, they can participate in presales directly, something Sheikh believes will bring a much broader audience into early-stage Web3 funding.

Why Dubai Matters

Sheikh is building his company from Dubai, a city rapidly becoming synonymous with crypto innovation. For him, the region has been more than just a base of operations - it has been a strategic advantage.

"The region offers regulatory clarity, capital availability, and access to global talent," he says. "It is already positioning itself as a hub for Web3, and the pace of execution here matches the speed required in this industry."

From Dubai, CoinTerminal has achieved global reach. Its services are available in more than 160 countries, with team members hired across every continent. Rather than narrowing its scope, Sheikh argues that being based in the Middle East has reinforced the company's mission of inclusivity.

So what exactly does CoinTerminal do? Sheikh explains it in plain terms: "CoinTerminal is a platform where anyone can discover and invest in early-stage crypto projects backed by top VCs like Coinbase Ventures, Samsung Next, and OKX Ventures."

Refundable crypto investments

But what truly sets CoinTerminal apart is its promise of refundable crypto investments - a feature that directly addresses one of the industry's biggest trust gaps.

"Retail investors need both access and protection," says Sheikh. "Refundable investments give them that balance. At CoinTerminal, every sale is refundable. You contribute during a raise, and when the token launches, you have a 24-hour window to either claim your tokens or request a full refund."

It's a simple mechanism, but a powerful one. By giving investors a safety net, CoinTerminal lowers the psychological barrier to participating in crypto presales, restoring confidence in a market often associated with risk and opacity.

Sheikh and his team have also introduced gamified features such as monthly lotteries, where every participant, even those who request refunds, are automatically entered to win $5,000.

"Most launchpads still have high barriers to entry, like staking requirements or token gating," he says. "We've removed all of that. Anyone can join presales on CoinTerminal for free. Our refundable sales structure protects users, while our monthly lottery makes the experience safe and engaging."

Building a Safer Ecosystem

CoinTerminal's model isn't just about investors - it's also about startups. By opening access to a global pool of smaller backers, the platform enables young projects to raise funds more flexibly, while still benefiting from the credibility of being backed by institutional names.

For startups, this liquidity and inclusivity means faster growth and more diverse funding sources. For retail investors, it means entry into deals that were once the preserve of venture capitalists and crypto whales. Sheikh describes it as "a more open, dynamic ecosystem where both startups and everyday investors can benefit."

And quality control remains a non-negotiable. "Each project is carefully evaluated ahead of its IDO. This ensures our community gains access to high-quality opportunities while staying protected."

Crypto remains a regulatory grey zone in many parts of the world, and Sheikh acknowledges the challenge. "Regulatory uncertainty is a reality in crypto, and staying ahead requires proactive planning," he says. "We work with legal experts to ensure all offerings are structured responsibly. Features like refundable sales are part of that approach - they're designed with transparency and investor protection in mind."

For Sheikh, volatility is not a deterrent but a reminder of the transformative potential of Web3. In an industry still defining itself, his vision is straightforward: build trust, broaden access, and ensure that the next wave of financial innovation doesn't leave everyday people behind.