Editor's Note: Wio Bank has Changed the Game for Startups Opening a business bank account used to be a nightmare. Until now.

By Anil Bhoyrul

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As most of our readers will tell you, the single hardest thing about starting a new business in the UAE is opening a business bank account. Most banks are stuck in the 70s when it comes to the process. Even some of the most impressive, technologically advanced banks (I won't name them) find ways to complicate the process.

It usually takes at least six weeks to do so, an enormous amount of paperwork and endless visits to the bank in person. Even once set up, the process of actually activating an account, obtaining a cheque book and debit card, is equally horrendous.

All this can hugely complicate the workings of any start up. Licenses need to be obtained – which require bank guarantees. Basic capital costs have to be met, usually through a founder's personal savings and then recouped later.

Thankfully, this nightmare is now over – thanks to Wio Bank. ADQ and Alpha Dhabi are the primary shareholders with a combined stake of 65%, while e& holds 25%, and First Abu Dhabi Bank 10%. Between them, they have somehow managed to totally change the game for start-ups. The entire application process can only be done through an app, takes only ten minutes, and most accounts are both approved and active in less than 30 hours. Yes, you read that right – 30 hours. I challenge any of the traditional banks to even get the process done in three days – there is zero chance of them doing so. Three weeks at absolute best.

Just to be clear, I know all this because I recently opened a Wio business account. Apart from the incredibly smooth opening process, the actual operation of the account – and small things such as allowing multiple users that make a big difference – has been staggeringly good.

Wio was only established with an initial capital of US$626.7 million. In May 2024, Wio Bank announced that it had achieved profitability in its first full year, reporting revenue of $72.6 million and a net profit of $545,000 in 2023.

It already serves more than 200,000 customers across Wio Business and Wio Personal.

More importantly, I believe it has completely changed the game. And that can only be a good thing.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

They Started a Side Hustle Producing an 'Obvious' Food Item. It Hit $300,000 Monthly Revenue Fast — On Track for Over $20 Million in 2025.

When Jason Rosenbaum and Hailey Swartz couldn't find the product they wanted to see on grocery store shelves, they took matters into their own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

The 100: Haisam Odeimeh, Group CEO, Financial Services, Al Ramz

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

5 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Became a CEO

Being a CEO isn't all corner offices and high-stakes decisions — it's mostly pressure, people and pretending you know what you're doing ... until, eventually, you kind of do.

By Sheldon Yellen
Business News

Elon Musk Gives One-Sentence Response to Linda Yaccarino Stepping Down as CEO of X

Linda Yaccarino announced on Tuesday that she was leaving her role as X's chief executive.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Here's How Much Google Software Engineers, Product Managers, and Data Scientists Make in a Year

Data revealed in federal filings shows how much Google is compensating its employees.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

Young People Are Achieving 5-Figure Incomes Without a 9-5 Job. Here's How — Plus the Critical Skills They Say School Doesn't Teach Them.

Generations Alpha and Z have a different perspective on professional success.

By Amanda Breen