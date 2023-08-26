Equiti Group Partners With Doha-Based MK Enterprise Holding With an emphasis on innovative and regulatory quality, Equiti Group is setting new standards in underserviced fintech markets worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

International fintech provider Equiti Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatari holding company MK Enterprise with an aim to increase Qatar's access to global fintech solutions.

"Our expansion into Qatar brims with potential, as this dynamic market seamlessly aligns with our trajectory for growth," said Mohammed Alahmad Ketmawi, co-founder and Chief Managing Director of Equiti Group. "Qatar's strategic importance cannot be overstated."

Since its inception, the Equiti Group has rapidly expanded its operations, opening offices in the UAE, UK, Jordan, Seychelles, Armenia, and Cyprus. Some of their notable achievements include being the first specialized global brokerage to receive a license from the Jordan Securities Commission in over a decade, as well as being the first non-dealing online foreign exchange (FX) broker licensed by Kenya's Capital Markets Authority. With an emphasis on innovative and regulatory quality, the Group is setting new standards in underserviced markets worldwide.

With the Equiti Group now expanding into Qatar as well, Sheikha Maryam bint Khalid Al-Thani, Chairperson of MK Enterprise Holding, said, "Our aim has always been to diversify our portfolio of businesses in Qatar. We focus on working with highly reputable and international companies like Equiti to drive growth in Qatar and the GCC through excellence."

Related Topics

Finance Dubai middle east UAE Qatar FinTech

