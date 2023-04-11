How Alternative Funding Solutions Can Help Your Business Navigate The Ongoing Financial Storm

By seeking financial support beyond traditional channels, companies can not only foster their own growth but also contribute to the success of their communities and the wider economy.

The recent turmoil in the global banking sector has left businesses scrambling for financial stability. Events like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the closure of Signature Bank, and the near crisis at Credit Suisse have signaled a major shift in the financial landscape. As traditional funding avenues become increasingly uncertain, companies of all sizes must adapt and explore alternative funding solutions to secure their growth and success.

While many firms reaped the benefits of low interest rates during the post COVID-19 pandemic bull-run and were able to raise traditional equity or refinance their debt, other firms, particularly smaller technology-focused companies, have faced greater challenges. As inflation persists, the Federal Reserve has been forced to hike rates at an unprecedented pace. This rapid increase in interest rates has led to a repricing of risk, dampening the speculative fervor that once fueled investment in tech companies.

Consequently, these businesses have found it increasingly difficult to secure funding, as investors now prioritize more stable and cash-flowing businesses over growth-oriented investments. The impact has been particularly severe for sectors such as biotechnology, which typically lack access to debt funding, and have seen their valuations plummet as the market turns more cautious. Fortunately, alternative financing solutions offer innovative ways to raise capital amidst the funding slowdown.

Amidst turbulent markets, alternative financing solutions have emerged as a crucial resource for businesses seeking innovative capital-raising strategies. These providers deliver a diverse array of flexible services beyond traditional banking, including peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, crowdfunding, invoice financing, venture capital/angel investing, and in the case of my company, ABO, structured private investments in public equity (PIPEs). Furthermore, platforms like Pipe have capitalized on this trend by offering software-as-a-service companies the opportunity to raise debt secured by their monthly recurring revenues. By leveraging these alternative financing options, businesses of all sizes gain access to a broader spectrum of funding opportunities, enabling them to secure the capital needed for growth, even in the face of challenging economic conditions.

Over the past six years, ABO has executed more than 100 PIPE deals, totaling US$2 billion in commitments for companies worldwide. In response to the burgeoning potential of digital assets and the crypto industry, ABO has launched a new subsidiary, ABO Digital. This new venture aims to leverage ABO's expertise in providing alternative funding solutions, specifically for cryptocurrency projects. ABO Digital offers innovative and flexible financing options for projects in need of working capital or capital expenditure, helping them navigate the increasingly complex financial landscape. By partnering with Delchain, the crypto arm of Deltec, ABO Digital is well-equipped to assist cryptocurrency projects in various aspects beyond financing. ABO Digital's mission extends to connecting projects with market makers, over-the-counter (OTC) desks, and exchanges, fostering a strong ecosystem where all parties can thrive.

As the tech sector continues to advance, rapid growth is evident in various subsectors of Web3 and blockchain, including but not limited to, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Alternative funding solutions hold immense potential for supporting the development of businesses within these emerging industries. Cryptocurrency projects can greatly benefit from such funding avenues, as they often face limited access to traditional financing options. Historically, the primary sources of funding for these projects have been angel investors and venture capital funds.

However, the tumultuous end to 2022, marked by the fall of FTX and its ripple effects, has dampened the risk appetite of many investors. This shift in the investment landscape presents a prime opportunity for alternative funding providers like ABO Digital to step in and fill the financing gap, fostering the growth and success of businesses within the ever-evolving tech sector. Cryptocurrency projects can leverage alternative funding solutions to overcome challenges such as regulatory uncertainty, fluctuating market conditions, and the skepticism of traditional financial institutions. These solutions can help crypto projects secure the necessary capital to develop and scale their operations, even in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, as traditional funding avenues become more unpredictable, businesses and cryptocurrency projects alike must embrace alternative funding solutions to secure their growth and success. By seeking financial support beyond traditional channels, companies can not only foster their own growth but also contribute to the success of their communities and the wider economy. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, alternative funding solutions offer a robust and reliable means for businesses and cryptocurrency projects to navigate turbulent times, ultimately empowering them to thrive and strengthen their position in the market.

