Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director, Authorization and Fintech, ADGM, explains how ADGM has positioned itself as a premier jurisdiction for digital asset-related activities.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Episode 1 of SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East, a premier conversation on digital assets in the UAE and beyond, dives deep into ADGM's framework for digital asset regulation.

Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director, Authorization and Fintech, ADGM, explains how ADGM has positioned itself as a premier jurisdiction for digital asset-related activities, highlighting its commitment to fostering responsible innovation in financial services.

Hosted by our Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East brings you rare access, expert insights, and real-world advice to help you move smart in the fast-changing world of digital assets.

Watch the complete conversation here.