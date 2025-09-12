SandDunes Episode 1: ADGM's Wai Lum Kwok on Balancing Innovation and Oversight in Digital Assets Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director, Authorization and Fintech, ADGM, explains how ADGM has positioned itself as a premier jurisdiction for digital asset-related activities.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Episode 1 of SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East, a premier conversation on digital assets in the UAE and beyond, dives deep into ADGM's framework for digital asset regulation.

Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director, Authorization and Fintech, ADGM, explains how ADGM has positioned itself as a premier jurisdiction for digital asset-related activities, highlighting its commitment to fostering responsible innovation in financial services.

Hosted by our Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East brings you rare access, expert insights, and real-world advice to help you move smart in the fast-changing world of digital assets.

Watch the complete conversation here.
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

QuantLase Leads the Future of Photonic Intelligence Processing Infrastructure under the Forward-Thinking Leadership of Dr. Pramod Kumar

The forward-thinking leader explains how the UAE's first industrial-grade photonic AI chip signals a regional first and a global leap forward.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

I Founded a $1.7 Billion Startup for Small Businesses — Here's the Secret Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Shanaz Hemmati, COO and co-founder of ZenBusiness, reveals what makes leaders and their companies strong.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This Mom's Garage Side Hustle for Kids Became a Business With $1 Billion Revenue

Sandra Oh Lin worked at eBay before she gave entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

Rebiha Helimi Champions Deeper Dubai-Africa Ties as Property Market Accelerates

Helimi pledges efforts to bridge gaps with Africa via investment, collaboration and community growth initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

pX Officially Launches in the GCC, Announces Landmark Partnership with UK PropTech Giant REalyse

The platform aims to transform real estate decision-making in the region by bringing institutional-grade infrastructure trusted by CBRE , Invesco, Lloyds Living, Quintain, and the UK Government.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff