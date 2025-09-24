Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Brandon Dawson has built and sold companies for more than 30 years, but his latest venture is also his boldest. As co-founder and CEO of 10X Health, Dawson has taken a boutique genetics and wellness business and turned it into a $120m global brand in just three years. Now, he is betting on the UAE as a launchpad to scale precision wellness into a mainstream, worldwide business.

Scaling a boutique into a global brand

In 2019, Dawson and his partners, including Grant and Elena Cardone, acquired a small genetics-focused wellness company for US$1.8 million. They restructured it, rebranded it as 10X Health, and leaned into Cardone's vast following. The idea was simple: use personalization and scale to bring healthcare closer to people's daily lives.

That gamble has paid off. 10X Health now serves over 218,000 customers across 46 countries. The business has built a model that moves beyond high-end clients into a layered offering that can serve everyone from athletes and celebrities to mainstream consumers. Subscription models, franchised clinics, and telemedicine logistics give the company a route to scale without diluting exclusivity. "We started at the super-VIP level," Dawson explains. "But the goal has always been to automate, to make access mainstream, and to give anyone the tools to optimize themselves."

Why the UAE is strategic

For Dawson, the UAE is more than a growth market - it is a strategic platform. "Abu Dhabi is a leader," he says. "The region thinks methodically, moves quickly once decisions are made, and signals to the world." 10X Health has been quietly servicing hundreds of high-net-worth clients in the region and already operates clinics in Abu Dhabi and Dubai through its acquisition of REVIV, a UK-founded franchise with a decade of experience in life sciences and IV therapy. The next phase will include clinical partnerships and large-scale regional initiatives that Dawson believes will send a "message to the global market."

The UAE's heavy investment in genomics is part of the appeal. Dawson points to the country's genome mapping projects, which have already sequenced a large percentage of Emiratis. For a business built on data-driven personalization, that level of population insight is invaluable.

Business lens: patents, scale, and growth strategy

10X Health has secured two global patents covering the use of genetics to drive nutritional interventions via IVs and supplements. This IP, he says, is designed to safeguard the business as competition heats up. "We're the only operator approved to do this in 46 countries today," he notes.

The commercial model is structured to address multiple customer segments: These include accessible entry points - affordable subscription supplements designed around common genetic markers. Then there are premium tiers, bespoke nutrient stacks refreshed quarterly to reflect changes in lifestyle and environment. Finally, there are flagship experiences: in-clinic IVs, peptide therapies and advanced wellness protocols for high-end users. It is a mix of franchised clinics, remote fulfilment, and telemedicine counselling that Dawson believes can scale without losing personalization.

Beyond celebrities: building trust and mass adoption

Celebrity moments, from reality TV cameos to athlete advocacy, have helped build awareness. But Dawson insists the brand is not leaning on influencers to scale. "The real power is the average person walking in and saying, 'I've never felt better in my life,'" he says. That grassroots proof is central to winning the Middle East. With regional healthcare costs climbing, Dawson argues that precision wellness is both a business opportunity and a cost-saving solution. The ambition is to move from late-stage treatment to continuous optimization, reducing the burden of chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

Dawson views the UAE as uniquely positioned for entrepreneurs. "What I love about the region is that people are slow to make decisions, but when they do, they move quickly and commit. You can cut through the noise and find thought leaders who align with your vision," he says.

For 10X Health, that means partnerships with local authorities and investors who share its global vision. For other entrepreneurs, Dawson believes the UAE offers infrastructure and leadership that move at a pace unmatched in more established economies. "Look at Dubai, ten years ago people wondered who would fill the buildings. Today, you can't move across the city without traffic. That's what happens when leadership builds ahead of demand."

The global thesis

Dawson's message is simple: the only business capable of touching every human being is healthcare. By using the UAE as a hub, he wants to show that precision wellness can be systematised and delivered at scale - without losing the personal touch. "We don't need outside capital," he says. "What we need are partners who share our vision of massive impact. The Middle East has leaders who think that way." If 10X Health delivers on that promise, the UAE may become more than just another growth market. It could be the place where personalized wellness proves itself as a scalable, global business.

But Brandon Dawson is more than the CEO of 10X Health. He is a proven business builder. He co-founded Cardone Ventures, now valued at over $500m with US$2.1 billion in revenue under management, after earlier exits including Audigy Group (US$151 million) and Sonus Corporation (US$38.2 million). He has completed over 130 acquisitions and raised US$500 million in transactions. His mission now: help entrepreneurs worldwide scale without repeating his mistakes.