You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Following a rigorous selection process, ADEK will sponsor the first cohort of 125 candidates to undergo an accelerated one-year training programme in partnership with leading higher education institutions, including Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, and Emirates College for Advanced Education, with campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Successful graduates will be hired in charter schools across Abu Dhabi.



The program's curriculum is designed to equip future educators with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed for modern teaching. Participants will learn to develop effective educational plans, tailored activities to optimise learning experiences and create effective assessment tools.



The diploma focuses on classroom management, leadership, and communication strategies to foster an engaged and thriving learning environment.



Participants will also explore innovative teaching methods and how to leverage technology to continuously improve teaching impact. Program graduates will emerge with a strong foundation in pedagogical strategies, student motivation techniques, and the ability to adapt to diverse educational needs.



The program offers an opportunity to create a legacy through teaching as candidates are expected to bring new life perspectives to Abu Dhabi's classrooms, enhancing students' learning experiences and empowering the next generation across charter schools.