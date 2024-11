You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, launched its second project, Evora Residences, at a first-of-its-kind gala unveiling event at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, in the presence of VIP guests, stakeholders and media representatives. This was a historic property launch that left the real estate community wowed with its showcase of a life-size apartment ready for viewing built at the event venue, against the backdrop of the iconic Burj Al Arab. Inspired by the many firsts of Dubai, known for its 'wow' factor, this launch was planned as a larger than life showcase of ANAX Developments' commitment to the real estate community. An exact replica of the Evora Residences sales gallery at Aspin Commercial Tower, was built within 24-hours on site to bring to the viewers, investors and brokers a glimpse of the quality by unveiling a real feel of the project in front of a huge audience.

Designed as a tranquil retreat that embodies an urban lifestyle while providing excellent connectivity to the city, the Evora Residences are scheduled for completion in Q3 2026. Evora Residences will be located within the rapidly growing, lush green expanse of Al Furjan, minutes away from Dubai's renowned recreational landmarks, including Legoland, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Ibn Battuta Mall, among others. The tower features 10 residential floors and offers a range of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments; each one featuring spacious balconies with a fusion of modern elegance and contemporary design throughout its layout. Evora Residences will offer an end-user focused 30/70 payment plan with prices starting at AED 1,068,777 for one-bedroom apartments.

Evora Residences. Source: ANAX Developments

The thoughtfully designed apartment tower embodies the ANAX Developments ethos of "Live Large", embracing a life of impact and abundance. The philosophy is extended to creating spaces with purpose—designed for residents to live well, enjoy robust investments, and expansive amenities. Evora Residence also ensures that sustainability is a key feature amidst the modern comforts and serene living, with solar panels to support energy consumption, and the highest standards of Smart Home Automation. Residents will enjoy amenities designed to elevate their living experience. Each apartment is equipped with top-of-the-range fittings like Bosch kitchen appliances, and sanitary ware by TEKA. The development beautifully integrates lush greenery with urban panoramas within the vibrant Al Furjan community. Residents will benefit from an extensive network of modern amenities, including retail hubs, adventure parks, fitness clubs, a well paved jogging track around the residences and other recreational areas, ensuring a harmonious lifestyle.

Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding, commented: "Upholding our philosophy, our vision is to create spaces which allow residents to live large, create impact and where one truly feels at home. With Evora Residences, given its location in the family-friendly Al Furjan community, our priority was to combine urban living and peaceful surroundings. We have strived to capture this essence throughout our design process, a philosophy that will continue to dominate across all our future projects as we continue to build with ANAX Developments and bring more than 2,000 homes to the market in the next twelve months." With a pipeline of upcoming projects, ANAX Developments has planned to bring in a cumulative project value of USD$ 1 Billion to the market in the next year.

The ANAX Developments team at the Evora Residences launch event. Source: ANAX Developments

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments added: "This project, along with our upcoming developments in Meydan, and Dubai Islands reinforces our commitment to enhancing Dubai's residential landscape with elevated living across each of our new ventures. We strive to cater to a diverse audience at various price points ensuring that exceptional residential experiences are accessible to a broad spectrum of investors and home buyers.

"With Al Furjan being an emerging and highly desirable destination for families seeking a peaceful environment with green spaces and modern amenities, along with a promising ROI, launching a project here was a strategic decision to steer our efforts towards our goals," added Bhirani.

Conveniently located, Evora Residences is well-connected by two Metro Stations and offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The development's location in Al Furjan ensures proximity to Dubai's premier leisure and retail destinations, bringing comfort and convenience closer to home.

Related: Building A Legacy: ANAX Holding Chairman Satish Sanpal