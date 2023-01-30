The 2023 E-Business Awards Is Now Accepting Nominations From The Middle East's Best Digital Innovators

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations for the E-Business Awards 2023, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape, will be accepted untill March 6, 2023.

The E-Business Awards 2023 will be held on March 13, 2023 at the Sofitel Dubai The Palm, where it will gather and celebrate the most prolific digital businesses, startups, and SMEs in the MENA region.

The E-Business Awards 2023 will be presented in a number of different categories, and nominations for the E-Business Awards 2023 can be submitted through the event's official website, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process.

