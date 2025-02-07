GEMS Education has opened one of the world's most expensive schools in Dubai. But will any of the students want to carry on their education after?

Okay. So, I will start by showing my age. When I was 16 years old –42 years ago– I had the same dreams and thought patterns as everyone else my age. Finish school, do well in what were then called A Levels and get a place in a good university. Get a degree, then get a job.

By the age of 26, if things went well for me, I could be on the road to financial security. A house, a car, a family.

The key number here is 26: that was seen as around the time that you are a proper adult and need to have achieved some element of success and stability in life. Today – and I know this not just because I have teenage kids but so do most of my friends – that magic number is 19.

Teenagers have seen many people their own age become multi-millionaires, in some cases even billionaires, thanks to the world of crypto. They see 17-year-olds becoming world famous through Instagram, some of whom already have a string of businesses and brands to their name.

The age of full financial stability is for most teenagers 20– and that is a worst-case scenario. For many, this means that the idea of a university education is an absolute non-starter.

This is more significant this month because GEMS Education has just opened a new campus in Dubai. Dubbed the "School of the Future" the US$100 million campus is charging $56,000 a year for places. More than most universities.

But here's the thing: Isn't GEMS just being super clever because it realizes that many kids today want to get straight into business after school – they are no longer programmed to be successful in their mid-twenties. Success is needed now. No need to pay for an expensive university, you might as well pay for an expensive school.

Billionaires like Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs are famous for dropping out of college, while Richard Branson didn't even get that far. There is no shortage of legendary entrepreneurs who never got a degree.

I suspect that the current teenage focus on instant success will lead to far less people going to university, and even fewer chasing masters degrees. On the plus side, we could be on the cusp of the greatest production line of young entrepreneurs the world has ever seen.

