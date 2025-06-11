53% of employees say they would consider quitting if asked to increase their in-office presence, emphasizing the ongoing demand for flexible work arrangements.

The new survey on employment sentiment in the UAE, by Michael Page, a global recruitment consultancy, makes fascinating reading.

"Despite economic uncertainty, 77%of professionals in the UAE are actively exploring new job opportunities, a sharp rise from 65% in 2024," the survey said.

Basically a polite way of saying the majority of your colleagues (and probably you as well) are job hunting.

"Companies that can offer clear answers to the pressing questions of today's professionals are better positioned to stand out in a complex talent market," the survey said.

It added that recent years have brought dramatic shifts in workplace dynamics in the country, fueled by evolving priorities, new expectations, and rapid AI advancements.

But here is the really key bit: while only 34% currently work hybrid, 53% of employees say they would consider quitting if asked to increase their in-office presence, emphasizing the ongoing demand for flexible work arrangements, it said.

Unless I read that wrong, what this is saying is that the majority of people would give up their job, and step into the unknown, rather than having to consider actually coming into work.

I know there are multiple views on this. But the main point I believe is that companies need to be clear from the outset what their policy is, otherwise, it leads to a muddled work environment where nobody is quite sure who is where and what they are doing.

This is especially true is companies with over 200 staff, where communication break downs between those in and out of the office are more common. I have heard many stories of fairly large organizations – some with over 500 staff – where at least 10% are often believed to be "missing." The bigger the organization, the easier it is to disappear from everything but the payroll.

"The message from UAE professionals is loud and clear. They want clear answers, purpose, trust, flexibility, and future-focused leadership, said Jon Ede, Regional Director UAE at Michael Page.

He couldn't be more right. But in my view, home working policies can be very effective – until companies reach a certain scale, probably the 200 staff mark.