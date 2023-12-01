By learning to act swiftly, debrief thoroughly, engage in regular learning-focused meetings, encourage open dialogue, and celebrate the learning process itself, we foster an environment where every challenge is an opportunity to grow, and every mistake a lesson in disguise.

Stepping into the corporate world after a career as a fighter pilot, I encountered a surprising reality: a business landscape where learning from mistakes was often an overlooked art.

In my previous life, every mission was a lesson, and every error a chance to improve. But here, I saw missed opportunities– projects overrunning, communication gaps, and a reluctance to embrace mistakes as learning tools.

This stark contrast made something clear: the culture of continuous learning I had grown up with had immense untapped potential in business. It wasn't about assigning blame, but about fostering a culture where every challenge was a chance to grow, and every misstep a steppingstone to success.

In this article, I share how this bedrock of excellence I had learned as a pilot transformed not just the operations I led, but mindsets- turning ordinary teams into high-performing units that thrive on continuous learning and adaptability.

First Things First: What To Do When Something Goes Wrong

There are times when things don't go as planned, whether due to our own actions, team dynamics, or external factors that complicate our goals. All too often, the first response is to blame, deny, or avoid the issue. This is a mistake. It's happened, we can't do anything about it now other than work to get back on track.

When an error occurs, the first step should always be to mitigate any immediate negative impact. This could mean addressing a client's concern straight away, correcting a financial discrepancy, or adjusting a project's trajectory. The key is not to freeze in the face of a mistake, but to act swiftly and decisively. The time for reflective analysis will come once the situation is under control. In military terms, we don't debrief during the fight!

"The Mission Isn't Over Until The End Of The Debrief"

Once immediate concerns are addressed, the next step in the process is the debrief. In military aviation, debriefing after a mission, successful or not, is not optional. It's a structured part of the system. A candid and forensic reflection on what occurred and why. This is where the true learning happens.

In business, the same process should be applied after any significant project, operational event, mistake, or setback. It's not just about what went wrong, but also what could have been done better. It not about assigning blame, but a genuine desire to understand why. Was it a failure of process, systems, judgment, or something unforeseen? By understanding the root causes, not only can similar mistakes be prevented, but systemic improvements can be made. This step is crucial in transforming each activity into a steppingstone for growth.

Bring Learning Into Your Management Meetings

Cultivating a culture of continuous learning is essential, as it's a constant process. Incorporate this into your business by integrating learning-focused discussions into your regular management meetings. Introduce regular sessions that focus not only on key performance indicators and outcomes, but on the learning journey itself.

Discussing what team members have tried, tested, and learned provides more value than simply whether they succeeded or failed. Doing so creates an environment where your team members start to discuss and collaborate, where innovation is encouraged, and the fear of failure is diminished.

Encouraging Open Dialogue

Communication is the lifeblood of any successful team. In military operations, clear, precise, and honest dialogue is vital for survival. This principle applies directly to your business environment. Encourage your team members to voice their concerns, share insights, and offer feedback.

Mistakes, poor decisions, and incorrect actions are generally the result of misaligned expectations or experience. As a business leader, you cannot communicate your intent and your guidance enough. Furthermore, when people feel safe to express themselves without judgment, they're more likely to contribute valuable ideas, and point out potential issues before they escalate.

Celebrating Learning, Not Just Success

Recognize and celebrate the process of learning, not just the end result. As a leader, you set the tone here. When mistakes or errors occur, it's crucial to highlight the learning that emerges from these instances. Did the experience unveil a gap in our processes? Did it bring to light an area needing improvement? By fixing these issues as we identify them, we become more resilient and adaptable– this is something to celebrate.

By openly recognizing and valuing these learnings, we foster an environment where continuous improvement is ingrained in our ethos. It's in acknowledging and building upon these insights that we transform potential setbacks into powerful catalysts for growth. Applied consistently, this approach becomes a superpower, enabling us to evolve and strengthen with each challenge we encounter.

Embracing a culture of continuous learning in business, inspired by the rigorous demands of military aviation, can lead to a powerful transformation within an organization. This approach, rooted in adaptability and resilience, equips businesses to navigate challenges and evolve constantly. To succinctly encapsulate the essence of this transformation, here's a practical checklist that distills the key principles outlined in this article:

Act swiftly on mistakes

Don't freeze or assign blame; instead, focus on immediate mitigation and problem-solving.

Conduct thorough debriefs

After resolving the issue, engage in a detailed analysis to uncover root causes and lessons learned.

Integrate learning into regular meetings

Make learning discussions a staple of your management meetings, focusing on the journey as much as the outcomes.

Foster open communication

Encourage a culture where team members feel safe to express concerns, share insights, and offer feedback.

Celebrate the learning process

Recognize and value the insights gained from mistakes and challenges as much as from successes.

By learning to act swiftly, debrief thoroughly, engage in regular learning-focused meetings, encourage open dialogue, and celebrate the learning process itself, we foster an environment where every challenge is an opportunity to grow, and every mistake a lesson in disguise. Embrace this approach to place your business at the forefront of innovation and performance, making continuous learning the cornerstone of your organizational culture.

