Falak Angels Partners with Kassim Legal to Increase Investment Support for Saudi Startups The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Kassim Legal/Falak Investment Hub
Hisham Kassim, Managing Partner of Kassim Legal (left), and Adwa Al Dakheel, CEO of Falak Investment Hub

Falak Angels, a Saudi Arabia-based angel investment network, has partnered with Kassim Legal, a boutique law firm specializing in startups, entrepreneurs, and emerging enterprises to streamline legal support for its network members and investment partners. This collaboration is expected to simplify the investment process and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom.

Under this partnership, Kassim Legal will register syndication investment vehicles, enabling angel investors and institutions to access optimal and cost-efficient SPV setups; support the creation of micro-funds, allowing angel investors to build highly diversified portfolios with a focus on technology investments, provide legal guidance tailored to the needs of investors and startups, ensuring smooth and compliant operations.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of Falak Angels and Kassim Legal to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030's goal of empowering SMEs and supporting economic diversification.

"We are delighted to partner with Falak Angels to support the growth of Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Hisham Kassim, Managing Partner of Kassim Legal. "Through this collaboration, we aim to simplify complex investment structures and provide the legal guidance needed to foster innovation and success."

Also commenting on the partnership was Adwa Al Dakheel, CEO of Falak Investment Hub, who highlighted the importance of the collaboration. "This partnership is a significant step in creating an environment where angel investors and startups can thrive," she said. "By providing tailored legal structures and solutions, we aim to make investing in Saudi startups more accessible and effective."

