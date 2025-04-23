"For every entrepreneur reading this, I offer a heartfelt piece of advice: do not be deterred by the conventional wisdom that success requires massive external funding."

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a rapidly evolving landscape of global communication, businesses have to adapt and innovate constantly to stay ahead. At Infobip, our journey from a small town in Croatia to a global leader in conversational customer experience exemplifies the transformative power of embracing change and leveraging technology. As the CEO of Infobip, I am honored to share insights from our experience, offering actionable strategies for entrepreneurs navigating the dynamic world of modern communication.

Over the past two decades, we've witnessed a seismic shift in how people connect—from landlines and letters to emails, mobile phones, and now, messaging-first interactions. Platforms like WhatsApp, RCS, and Apple Messages for Business have redefined engagement, making instant, personalized communication the norm. Customers now expect businesses to be available on their preferred channels, seeking interactions that are effortless and intuitive.

The Infobip journey: From local beginnings to global impact

Our story began in Vodnjan, a small town with a population of just over 3,000. In 2006, driven by a passion for technology and a vision to democratize interactions between businesses and people, we founded Infobip. Today, we have grown to over 3,500 employees, representing approximately 70 nationalities, with offices spanning the globe. This growth was not fueled by external funding but by a relentless commitment to innovation and understanding the evolving needs of our clients.

From the very beginning, we made a conscious decision to bootstrap our operations. The choice to reinvest profits instead of seeking venture capital taught us discipline and forced us to focus on delivering real value. In a world where the norm is to chase large funding rounds, bootstrapping may seem like a disadvantage, but it provided us with a freedom that external funding could never have granted. This approach compelled us to be innovative, resourceful, and relentlessly customer-focused.

Key strategies for entrepreneurial success

1. Embrace bootstrapping as a strength Instead of viewing the absence of external funding as a limitation, see it as a chance to build a lean, efficient, and focused business model. Reinvent your mindset to appreciate every resource at your disposal. Reinvest your earnings wisely and prioritize initiatives that directly enhance customer value.

2. Prioritize innovation and adaptability The technology landscape is in constant flux. To stay ahead, it's crucial to foster a culture of innovation within your organization. Encourage your team to explore new ideas, experiment with emerging technologies, and remain adaptable to change. At Infobip, our engineering-driven approach has been central to our ability to anticipate market shifts and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

3. Focus on personalized customer experiences Our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do. In today's digital age, consumers demand seamless, engaging interactions with the brands they trust. They no longer want to navigate multiple platforms or deal with fragmented communication channels. Utilizing data analytics and AI-driven tools can help tailor your communication strategies, ensuring that each customer feels valued and understood. This approach not only enhances customer satisfaction but also fosters loyalty and long-term engagement.

4. Leverage strategic partnerships Collaborations can significantly amplify your reach and capabilities. One of the most rewarding aspects of our journey has been watching our innovations translate into tangible benefits for our clients. Our collaboration with Uber, for instance, was born out of a shared commitment to secure, efficient communication. By providing technologies that enhanced customer safety and engagement, we not only supported Uber's growth but also set new standards in the industry. This experience reinforced the idea that true value lies in solving real-world problems and delivering measurable improvements in customer interactions. Since 2019, we have enabled Uber to communicate securely with over 110 million users across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. By implementing number masking technology and integrating various messaging channels, we helped Uber achieve a 90% global call anonymization rate—enhancing user safety and trust.

Related: Rebuilding Brand Trust in a Distracted Economy

5. Maintain a global-local perspective While global expansion offers vast opportunities, it's essential to remain attuned to local markets' unique cultural and economic contexts. Establishing a presence in diverse regions enables a deeper understanding of local customer behaviors and preferences, allowing for more effective and relevant solutions. Our offices worldwide operate with a global vision while respecting and integrating local nuances.

6. Invest in talent and diversity A diverse team brings a wealth of perspectives, fostering creativity and innovation. By investing in talent from various backgrounds, you not only enhance your problem-solving capabilities but also create an inclusive culture that attracts top performers. At Infobip, our multicultural workforce has been instrumental in driving our global success.

7. Harness the power of emerging technologies Staying abreast of technological advancements is vital. The integration of AI, machine learning, and data analytics can revolutionize how businesses operate and interact with customers. For example, AI-driven chatbots can provide personalized customer support, while data analytics can offer insights into customer behavior, informing strategic decisions. Embracing these technologies can lead to more efficient operations and enhanced customer experiences.

For every entrepreneur reading this, I offer a heartfelt piece of advice: do not be deterred by the conventional wisdom that success requires massive external funding. The true measure of success is not the amount of capital you can raise, but the value you create through innovation and perseverance. Trust in your vision, be resourceful, and remember that every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow.

Looking ahead: The future of communication

As we advance further into the era of Economy 4.0, characterized by the fusion of physical, digital, and biological worlds, the pace of change will only accelerate. Businesses must remain vigilant, constantly reassessing and evolving their communication strategies to meet emerging customer expectations. By embracing innovation, fostering personalized interactions, and maintaining a global-local perspective, entrepreneurs can navigate this complex landscape successfully.

At Infobip, our mission remains committed: to democratize the future of digital interactions between businesses and people, making communication as seamless and intuitive as possible. We are committed to empowering businesses worldwide to connect with their customers in meaningful ways, driving growth and fostering lasting relationships.

The journey of transforming communication is ongoing and requires a proactive, customer-centric approach. By implementing these strategies, entrepreneurs can position themselves at the forefront of this exciting evolution, leading their businesses to new heights in the digital age.